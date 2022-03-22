TV Group Says Internet Subsidy Fund Needs New Direction

By Nadia Dreid (March 22, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Now that the comments are in at the Federal Communications Commission, the internet and TV trade group NCTA is back to tell the agency that the consensus shows that its approach to "reorienting" the Universal Service Fund — a plan that includes making internet service providers contribute — is the best one. The rural broadband group's proposals for the future of the system include ensuring that it can support not only the establishment of new infrastructure but also the cost of maintaining it, better coordination between the programs that fall under the Universal Service Fund umbrella, and making sure that they are...

