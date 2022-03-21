TikTok Faces Copyright Suit Over Sand Painting Filter

By Jasmin Jackson (March 21, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- TikTok has been slammed with a copyright infringement suit in California federal court by a video template maker who says it stole a digital filter that makes a photo look as if it were drawn in sand. Alexey Shamraev, a freelance digital content creator, said in a complaint filed Friday that TikTok Inc. and its owner Bytedance Inc. are infringing his registered copyright for a video animation known as Ancient World, which reimagines a digital image as a sand painting. According to Shamraev, TikTok poached the visual effect for its video-based platform and offered it to users under the names Sandpainting...

