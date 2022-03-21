Immigration Atty Faces 366-Day Sentence For Visa Fraud

By Grace Dixon (March 21, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A disbarred North Carolina attorney was sentenced to a year and a day after she pled guilty to visa fraud, copping to preparing immigration forms and visa petitions while she was suspended by the state bar and the Board of Immigration Appeals. U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan handed down the 366-day sentence followed by two years of supervised release for Roydera Hackworth on Friday after the former immigration attorney penned a sealed plea agreement with the federal government. "Hackworth not only violated the oath of her profession and the laws of the U.S. immigration system, but she also violated her...

