Prior Knowledge Voids Telecom Co.'s Coverage, Insurer Says

By Josh Liberatore (March 21, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Berkley Insurance Co. hit back at a telecommunications firm seeking coverage of a $2.5 million settlement it entered with a state attorney general over claims it mishandled state taxes, telling an Illinois federal court the company voided its policy by lying on its application. In a countersuit filed Friday, Berkley accused Call One Inc. and its former executives of lying on multiple policy applications in past years, including one in 2018 under which the company is seeking $2 million in coverage for violations of the Illinois False Claims Act alleged by a whistleblower. "Call One obtained the Berkley policy through false misrepresentations...

