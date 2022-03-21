Cisco Asks Justices To Ax Enhanced Damages In $57M IP Row

By Britain Eakin (March 21, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Cisco Systems Inc. wants the U.S. Supreme Court to review the enhanced damages portion of the total $57 million it was ordered to pay for infringing SRI International Inc.'s cybersecurity patents, saying the Federal Circuit's ruling conflicts with high court precedent. In a March 16 petition for certiorari docketed Friday, Cisco said the appeals court flouted the Supreme Court's 2016 decision in Halo Electronics v. Pulse Electronics, which relaxed the standard for enhanced damages in patent cases — giving district courts broad discretion to award triple damages — but said they should only be awarded in egregious cases. Cisco said the Federal Circuit's September decision reinstating nearly $24 million in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS