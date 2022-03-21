Ex-Yukos Shareholders Ask To End Stay In $50B Award Fight

By Caroline Simson (March 21, 2022, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Former Yukos Oil Co. shareholders urged a D.C. federal court Monday not to extend a stay on their lawsuit seeking to enforce $50 billion in arbitral awards against Russia, while also hinting that they may fight efforts by White & Case LLP to remove itself as the Kremlin's counsel. The former shareholders' brief comes as the parties grapple with the potential effects of the sanctions leveled against Moscow as a result of its invasion into Ukraine. Since the awards were issued to the former shareholders in 2014, Russia has been fighting efforts to enforce them, pointing to ongoing litigation it filed...

