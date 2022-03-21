11th Circ. Says Work Visa Waivers Shrouded From Court Eyes

By Alyssa Aquino (March 21, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit dismissed a financial adviser's legal challenge to being denied a national interest waiver for a work visa, saying it lacked jurisdiction to review the federal government's discretionary decisions to approve or deny a waiver. Karl Justa Brasil, who has a Master of Business Administration, had applied for a work visa under Section 1153(b)(2) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which covers employment green cards for foreigners with advanced degrees, or who exhibit exceptional ability. Brasil sought to waive the visa requirements that he have a standing job offer, and he sued when the waiver was denied. A three-judge...

