3rd Circ. Says Suit Needed To Trigger Coverage For Steel Co.

By Hope Patti (March 21, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Westfield Insurance Co. has no duty to defend or indemnify a steel modular manufacturer, the Third Circuit affirmed in an unpublished opinion filed Monday, saying coverage under its commercial general liability policy was not triggered since no underlying lawsuit was filed. A Pennsylvania federal court correctly granted Westfield's motion to dismiss the suit brought against it by Modular Steel Systems Inc., a three-judge panel said, adding that the insurer did not breach the insurance contract because it had no indemnity obligation. "Modular Steel's amended complaint does not indicate that Westfield's obligations were triggered under the policy's 'plain language,'" U.S. Circuit Judge...

