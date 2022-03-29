Aon Accuses Rival Of Poaching Broker Team

By Joel Poultney (March 29, 2022, 7:04 PM BST) -- Insurance giant Aon has accused one of its former senior managers and Howden Insurance Brokers Ltd. of plotting to poach its employees to launch a competing group, the latest lawsuit accusing the broker of raiding rivals. Aon told the High Court in an amended version of a lawsuit on March 4 that Paul Tubb, the former leader of its private finance initiative, or PFI, broking team, conspired with Howden to recruit five members of the 11-person team he managed in a bid to break into the U.K. infrastructure market. Howden did not have a slice of the market for selling infrastructure...

