Puerto Rican Teachers Say Pension Changes Go Too Far

By Rick Archer (March 22, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A trio of Puerto Rican teachers associations continued their press to have the First Circuit override changes to educators' pension in the commonwealth's restructuring plan, saying the federal judge who approved the plan let the island's fiscal board overstep its bounds. In a motion filed Monday, the associations said U.S. District Judge Laura Swain erred in approving the Puerto Rico Financial Oversight and Management Board's restructuring plan, saying the plan would make changes to the Puerto Rican laws on teacher retirement beyond what the board is allowed to do. Judge Swain approved a plan of adjustment on Jan. 18 over the...

