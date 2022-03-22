Ballard Lands Consumer Protection Pair From Alston & Bird

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 22, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Ballard Spahr LLP has brought on two new attorneys from Alston & Bird LLP to bulk up the firm's offerings related to consumer financial services and compliance, firm chairman Mark Stewart announced. The firm said in a press release on Monday that Lisa Lanham, who will work out of the Philadelphia and New York offices, would come on board a partner in its business and transactions department, and will be involved in its financial technology and payments, and mortgage banking groups. Rinaldo Martinez, meanwhile, joins the firm of counsel in its Washington, D.C., office as part of the business and transactions department and...

