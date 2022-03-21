Real Estate Co. Sues Factory Mutual Unit For Virus Coverage

By Ben Zigterman (March 21, 2022, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Real estate developer Millennium Partners Management Inc. sued a Factory Mutual unit in New York state court, accusing the insurer of only providing partial coverage for one of its many properties after it filed claims for losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a complaint filed Friday, Millennium said Affiliated FM Insurance Co. provided coverage under a communicable disease provision only to a property in Washington, D.C., but denied its claims for coverage under several other provisions for the developer's properties in D.C., Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City. Real estate developer Millennium Partners is seeking coverage for losses it...

