CFPB, Chicago Lender Fail To Reach Final Redlining Suit Deal

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 21, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A Chicago-area mortgage lender and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have abandoned efforts to settle the bureau's allegations that the lender disparaged majority-Black neighborhoods in infomercial commentary, the parties have told a federal judge in Chicago. In a status report filed Friday, the CFPB and defendants Townstone Financial Inc. and its chief executive Barry Sturner told U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama and U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel A. Fuentes that they hadn't been able to reach a settlement agreement because Townstone and Sturner "were unable to gain comfort that entry into the [proposed] consent order would not irreparably harm their business."...

