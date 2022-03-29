McGuireWoods Adds Product Liability Partner In Chicago

By Donald Morrison (March 29, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- McGuireWoods LLP has announced the continued expansion of its Chicago office with the arrival of a partner with 15 years of experience defending manufacturers and other corporate clients in complex commercial and product liability disputes. Patrick Clyder joins McGuireWoods after more than 14 years with Swanson Martin & Bell, where he co-chaired its product liability practice group and developed a litigation associate training program. Clyder represents manufacturers of aircraft, transformers and construction equipment around the country. He started with the firm March 14, and McGuireWoods announced the move March 21. "My familiarity with the Chicago climate is something that will certainly...

