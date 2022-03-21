DC Says Grubhub's Hidden Fees Harm Residents, Eateries

By Lauren Berg (March 21, 2022, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Grubhub charges hidden fees on top of its advertised delivery fee and made restaurants foot the bill for a discount program that was marketed as a way for customers to save money while supporting local eateries during the COVID-19 pandemic, the District of Columbia alleged in a lawsuit Monday. Grubhub Inc. made about $1.8 billion in revenue in 2020, but in order to keep up its success, it has been utilizing a number of unfair and deceptive business practices, including tricking customers into signing up for its subscription service for "unlimited free delivery," while charging service fees, and making fake restaurant...

