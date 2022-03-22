Illinois Hospital Beats Suit Over Unwanted Catheter

By Mike Curley (March 22, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court has freed a hospital from a suit seeking to hold it vicariously liable for the actions of two doctors who a patient says inserted a catheter against his will, finding there's no question that the doctors were not employees or agents of the hospital when the procedure took place. In an opinion filed Monday, the three-justice panel affirmed the summary judgment against Christopher Dix in his suit against Rush-Copley Medical Center Inc., saying the record evidence makes it clear that Dr. Donald P. Prentiss Jr. and Dr. Cornelius K. Smith were never employed by Rush-Copley and Dix...

