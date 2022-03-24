DLA Piper Snags 2 Corporate Partners From Faegre Drinker

By Rachel Rippetoe (March 24, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper nabbed two corporate partners from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, bulking up the firm's mergers and acquisitions practice in both New York and New Jersey. James Fischer and Alexander Meiseles both joined the firm in the last week, with Meiseles based in the New York City office and Fischer based in the firm's Short Hills, New Jersey, office. They both focus their practices on mergers and acquisitions. Fischer advises public and private companies in financial transactions like corporate venture investments, and Meiseles regularly advises strategic and private equity buyers and sellers on complex transactions. Andrew Gilbert, global co-chair...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS