US, UK Make Peace In Security Tariff Spat

By Alex Lawson (March 22, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- U.S. and United Kingdom trade officials announced a deal to end their protracted steel and aluminum trade dispute on Tuesday, agreeing to soften the weight of U.S. tariffs on those metals while continuing to negotiate on price distortions in the global market. The pact was announced at the end of a two-day U.S.-U.K. trade summit, and it is the latest in a series of agreements the Biden administration has struck to reduce tensions stirred by Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs that were initially imposed for national security reasons. A trade deal between the United States and United Kingdom on steel and...

