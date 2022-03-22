Prosecutors Deride Tennis Star's Claim He Mislaid Trophies

By Richard Crump (March 22, 2022, 5:30 PM GMT) -- Multiple Grand Slam tennis champion Boris Becker deliberately withheld his trophies from bankruptcy trustees, prosecutors told jurors in London on Tuesday, dismissing his "fanciful" claim he cannot remember where they are. Prosecutor Rebecca Chalkley told jurors at Southwark Crown Court that it is not credible that Becker, 54, had forgotten the whereabouts of some of the most significant trophies of events in his career that had "made him the tennis star he is today." Former tennis star Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London on Tuesday. Becker is in court accused of failing to hand over trophies from his...

