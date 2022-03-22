Equifax Resists Data Breach Class Action Over Cyberattack

By Christopher Crosby (March 22, 2022, 1:45 PM GMT) -- Lawyers for thousands of British consumers suing Equifax over a massive data breach urged a London judge on Tuesday to grant them class action status, arguing that their claims for distress are distinct from a landmark privacy ruling that bars group claims. A lawyer for the claimants has argued that distress suffered after a cyberattack on the credit reporting agency should allow them to be granted class action status. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Oliver Campbell QC, counsel for the claimants, argued at a High Court hearing that the distress suffered by British consumers as the result of a cyberattack on the credit...

