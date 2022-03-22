3rd Circ. Ponders Venue In Atty's Free Speech Dispute

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 22, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday grappled with whether an attorney who served as an adjunct college professor had exhausted her state court options for challenging her removal from a gig at a public university, as the lawyer sought to revive her federal lawsuit alleging the school's actions were unconstitutional. During an oral argument, a three-judge panel questioned whether case law backs Cheryl Borowski's contention that she had brought her dispute against Kean University to the federal venue because she had hit a dead end at the state level. The New Jersey district court found that her removal amounted to an ongoing state civil enforcement proceeding...

