Olshan-Led Activist Takes Aim At Gaming Accessories Maker

By Benjamin Horney (March 22, 2022, 12:38 PM EDT) -- The Donerail Group, advised by Olshan Frome Wolosky, said Tuesday that it is teaming up with SCW Capital Management to launch a proxy contest that aims to overhaul the entire board of computer and gaming accessories maker Turtle Beach Corp., citing underperformance and "weak corporate governance." Together, The Donerail Group LP and SCW Capital Management LP own a stake of 8.5% in San Diego, California-based Turtle Beach Corp., according to a statement. Donerail and SCW have nominated a full slate of six independent directors, including Terry Jimenez, former CEO, president and board member for Tribune Publishing Co., and Michelle Wilson, who...

