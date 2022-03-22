Polycom Loses Bid To Slash Camera Patent In Calif. Court

By Andrew Karpan (March 22, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A tech equipment company represented by President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office lost a bid to convince a California federal judge to throw out two claims in a 2004 patent that covers a "panoramic viewing system." The Monday ruling from U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen was a loss for Polycom Inc., a Santa Cruz-based video conference and headset equipment maker that was snapped up by Plantronics Inc. for $2 billion in 2018. That year, a company called FullView Inc. hit Polycom with an infringement lawsuit that alleged its CX5000 brand of conferencing products ripped off...

