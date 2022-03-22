Dip In AML Fines Could Be Short-Lived With Russia Sanctions

By Jack Queen (March 22, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Money laundering fines slid last year by roughly half from a recent high in 2018, according to a new report, but experts expect sweeping Russia sanctions, heightened scrutiny of cryptocurrency and new anti-money laundering laws to bring a tidal wave of cases. The report Monday by risk consultancy Kroll LLC shows global money laundering fines dipped from $3.3 billion in 2018 to $1.6 billion last year, a sum that was also down from $2.2 billion in 2020. But the decline could be short-lived as global financial authorities pool resources like never before to enforce closely coordinated sanctions and stop the flow...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS