3rd Circ. Upholds FTC Bid To Pause NJ Hospital Merger

By Khorri Atkinson (March 22, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday, in a precedential opinion, upheld a preliminary injunction the Federal Trade Commission won last August in pausing Hackensack Meridian Health Inc.'s planned purchase of Englewood Healthcare over concerns that the deal is likely to substantially lessen competition. A three-judge panel agreed with a New Jersey federal judge's decision to block the merger pending the outcome of an administrative trial by the commission. The panel said U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez evaluated "direct evidence" the FTC presented to establish that there is a reasonable probability the merger will substantially impair competition for health care in Bergen...

