Nev. Gaming Biz' Virus Coverage Suit To Wait For 9th Circ.

By Eli Flesch (March 22, 2022, 3:13 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge paused a gaming company's bid for coverage of its pandemic losses from a Liberty Mutual unit, saying a Ninth Circuit suit involving the Las Vegas hotel and casino Circus Circus should soon resolve similar issues. U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan stayed Gaming Entertainment Touch Tech's coverage suit against Ohio Security Insurance on Monday after determining that questions over whether the coronavirus can cause physical loss or damage would likely be addressed by the Ninth Circuit in weighing Circus Circus' suit against an AIG insurer. "The court does not find that this stay would impose further hardship...

