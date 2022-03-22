Texas Justices Focus On Standing In Houston Fee Fight

By Michelle Casady (March 22, 2022, 2:36 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned what's required to establish standing in a proposed class action lawsuit against Houston brought by property owners seeking reimbursement for a drainage fee they allege was misleadingly imposed on residents of the city. The state's high court heard oral arguments Tuesday morning in the case where Elizabeth C. Perez is fighting to revive her lawsuit against Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and other leaders after a trial court and intermediate appellate court held that the city officials are immune from the claims. Perez's attorney, Andy Taylor of Andy Taylor & Associates PC, told the justices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS