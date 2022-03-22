Texas Court Mulls If Free Speech Ends Littler Malpractice Suit

By Michelle Casady (March 22, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A panel of Houston appellate justices questioned during oral arguments on Tuesday whether a state free speech law had been correctly applied to end a malpractice lawsuit against four Littler Mendelson PC attorneys. New Tech Global Ventures LLC, an oil and gas staffing company, is fighting an October 2020 ruling by Harris County District Judge Kristen Hawkins dismissing the negligence claim against shareholders Kerry Notestine, Terrence Murphy and Brian Hentosz and associate Conor H. Kelly. New Tech alleges that a discovery misstep by Littler allowed a Fair Labor Standards Act lawsuit against it to expand to include more plaintiffs. New Tech...

