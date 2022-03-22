Senate Committee Clears Bill To Gather Expert Advice On 6G

By Christopher Cole (March 22, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A Senate panel unanimously voted Tuesday to create an expert panel to advise lawmakers on how to spur the next phase of high-speed wireless service following the 5G transition. The Commerce Committee approved the bipartisan Next Generation Telecommunications Act, spearheaded by Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and John Thune, R-S.D., advancing the bill to the full chamber. According to Thune's office, the bill, introduced in October, would establish the group "to advise Congress on the next generation of telecommunications services, including 6G and other wireless communications." It passed the committee on a voice vote alongside several other largely uncontentious pieces of...

