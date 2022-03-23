GAO Finds DOD Missteps In $34M Small Biz Support Contract

By Grace Dixon (March 23, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office ordered the U.S. Department of Defense to reevaluate its award of a $34.5 million task order supporting efforts to boost small business participation in acquisitions, after finding the agency unreasonably docked a protestor's technical score. The GAO partially sustained Eccalon LLC's protest in a January decision unsealed Tuesday, after finding that the DOD's Office of Small Business Programs undervalued some of the company's advantages in favor of Contracting Resources Group Inc.'s proposal, with a significantly cheaper price tag. When the contracting officer deemed the Maryland-based Eccalon's technical approach only "somewhat superior" to CRG's because Eccalon relied...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS