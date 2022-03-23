Energy Cos. Will Bear Brunt Of SEC's Climate Disclosure Rule

By Keith Goldberg (March 23, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Energy companies are squarely in the crosshairs of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's sweeping climate disclosure proposal, and the reams of information they must now provide will ratchet up the pressure to decarbonize their businesses, attorneys say. While the SEC's proposal unveiled Monday targets all public companies, the indirect focus is on the energy industry because the agency essentially wants companies to disclose their energy footprint, attorneys say. That also compounds the disclosure requirement from energy firms — not only the climate risks of their own products and operations, but the business risks posed when other companies reduce their reliance...

