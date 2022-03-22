DC Circ. Won't Touch FERC's Grid-Builder Decision

By Clark Mindock (March 22, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission appropriately rejected a developer's request that the agency eliminate a competitive bidding exception for grid reliability projects despite concerns the exception was being abused, the D.C. Circuit said Tuesday. The court said FERC's decision in the matter properly relied on the agency's precedent and expertise, despite claims by LSP Transmission Holdings LLC that grid operator ISO New England had essentially used an "urgent needs" exception to bypass a FERC order aimed at increasing competitive bidding. That exception, which allows utilities to bypass competitive bidding if the projects are needed within three years, resulted in 30 out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS