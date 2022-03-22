9th Circ. Lets City Off Hook In Workers' Comp Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (March 22, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit declined to revive a former public works employee's suit accusing an Oregon city of firing him for requesting workers' compensation, finding that a disciplinary memo he said was a smokescreen for discrimination was actually drafted before he made his request. In a unanimous four-page decision, the three-judge panel said Monday that an Oregon district court did not err when it granted summary judgment to the city in the case filed by Bill Barrier. Without more evidence, the panel said, the fact that Barrier was fired shortly after requesting workers' compensation does not show the municipality violated federal or...

