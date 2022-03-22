Ill. Nursing Home Loses Early Win Bid In COVID Death Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (March 22, 2022, 8:26 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge ruled Tuesday that a nursing home accused of causing a COVID-19 outbreak that resulted in the deaths of several residents can't escape twin suits because it remains to be seen whether a gubernatorial executive order provides legal immunity for the home. U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah denied a motion for judgment on the pleadings lodged by SSC Westchester Operating Co., the owner of Westchester Health and Rehabilitation Center, a long-term care facility that had 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 12 deaths. The suits claim the nursing home knowingly exposed residents to positive or...

