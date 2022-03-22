5th Circ. Upholds Hartford Unit Virus Coverage Win

By Ben Zigterman (March 22, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The owners of an upscale men's clothing store chain are not entitled to coverage for its pandemic losses from a Hartford unit, the Fifth Circuit said Tuesday, affirming the lower court's judgment for the insurer. The Fifth Circuit said the business losses suffered by an upscale men's clothing store chain in four Southern states aren't tangible and thus can't qualify for COVID-19 coverage from Twin City Fire Insurance. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, FILE) Q Clothier's stores in Louisiana, Texas, Georgia and Oklahoma did not suffer a tangible alteration from government shutdown orders, the panel said. "We conclude the Louisiana Supreme Court would interpret...

