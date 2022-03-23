State Farm Must Defend Insured Jailed In Murder-For-Hire Plot

By Angela Childers (March 23, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A State Farm unit must defend a digital marketing company and its former CEO, who was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot, in a lawsuit filed by the target of the intended hit, a California federal court ruled. District Judge Dolly M. Gee denied State Farm General Insurance Co.'s motion for summary judgment Friday, saying the insurer had a duty to defend its insured, David Phillips and NKP Medical Marketing Inc., in the underlying lawsuit. The suit, filed in 2019 by Steven Fruchter, Phillips' intended murder victim, and his marketing firm, GrowthMed, accused Phillips and NKP of intentional infliction of emotional distress,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS