3rd Circ. Backs Kleinbard's Win In Malpractice Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 22, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday refused to revive a legal malpractice lawsuit accusing Philadelphia business law firm Kleinbard LLC of botching an investment fraud matter, ruling there was no proof the ex-client's underlying claims would have succeeded if not for the firm's alleged missteps. A three-judge panel agreed that a Pennsylvania federal judge correctly tossed Stephen Nkansah's malpractice claims that Kleinbard's failure to compel production of financial documents showing how his money for a Colombian drink enterprise was spent sank his suit alleging the company's shareholders diverted his funds into a separate venture without his approval. Malpractice claimants are tasked with...

