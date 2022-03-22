Meet The Attorneys Arguing This Arb. Case At The High Court

By Caroline Simson (March 22, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Four BigLaw heavyweights and a veteran of the U.S. Department of Justice with more than four decades of experience will be arguing a case on Wednesday before the U.S. Supreme Court that asks the justices to clarify the scope of a foreign discovery statute. The high court is poised in the case to decide the breadth of Section 1782 of the U.S. Code, which allows federal courts to order entities in their districts to turn over evidence to be used in proceedings before "a foreign or international tribunal." At issue in particular is the meaning of the latter phrase, which was...

