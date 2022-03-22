NFLer's Ex-Roommate Gets 2 Months For Insider Trading

By Rachel Scharf (March 22, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A former roommate and "personal assistant" to former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks was sentenced to two months in prison Tuesday for allegedly scheming with the player to trade on insider information provided by a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analyst. U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter sentenced Mark Ramsey, 32, to 60 days in prison followed by three years of supervised release for his September conviction in the Pennsylvania federal court case. The judge also imposed a $5,000 fine. A jury found Ramsey guilty of six charges alleging he and Kendricks engaged in insider trading in October 2014 after then-Goldman junior...

