Exxon Can't Argue Mass. Climate Suit Is Politically Motivated

By Chris Villani (March 22, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- ExxonMobil Corp. will not be able to argue that a suit brought by the Massachusetts attorney general is politically motivated, a state court judge has ruled, granting the state's bid to strike some of the energy giant's proposed defenses. Suffolk County Superior Court Justice Peter B. Krupp found that Exxon could not show that Attorney General Maura Healey singled the company out unfairly when she sued, claiming that Exxon had lied to both consumers and investors about the risks posed by climate change. Exxon had hoped to argue that Healey, a Democrat who is running for governor, was influenced by climate...

