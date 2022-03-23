St. Louis School Officials Can't Be Sued Over Athlete's Injury

By Jonathan Capriel (March 23, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A Missouri state appeals court on Tuesday freed St. Louis Public School District officials and a security guard from a suit alleging their negligence led to the traumatic brain injury of a high school soccer player who was attacked during a match, ruling that state law shields the school employees from liability. A three-judge panel said the five school district workers could not be sued by Isabella Gray-Ross — who claimed they breached their duty to ensure the safety of student-athletes — because they are entitled to official immunity as a matter of law. Their actions before and during the attack...

