NY Boutique Hit With $4M Suit Over Late Collateral Filing

By Marco Poggio (March 23, 2022, 1:57 PM EDT) -- An Arizona-based hedge fund accused New York firm Sadis & Goldberg LLP of failing to file a collateral lien form quickly enough, resulting in nearly $4 million in lost investments, according to a complaint filed Monday in New York Supreme Court. Prism Alt Income Fund LLC said Sadis & Goldberg, an investment funds boutique with an entrance on Fifth Avenue, failed to file a "crucial" financial statement that would have secured the hedge fund's right to recover collateral from two litigation finance companies it invested in, in the event they went bankrupt. When the two companies, Cash4Cases Inc. and Liberty Bridge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS