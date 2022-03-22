The 19 States Where Marijuana Can Still Land You In Jail

By Sam Reisman (March 22, 2022, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Nineteen states and the federal government have still not decriminalized simple possession of marijuana, and the legacy policies continue to have ramifications for millions of Americans, according to a new report released Tuesday by legalization advocacy group Marijuana Policy Project. Despite cannabis being legal for medical use in the majority of states and legal for adult use in 18 states, there are still multiple jurisdictions where people can face arrest and detention for being caught with even small amounts of cannabis, according to the report, titled "Behind the Times." "It is absolutely amazing that in 2022 we have a multibillion-dollar industry...

