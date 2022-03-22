Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Activision's $18M Bias Deal With EEOC Near Approval

By Anne Cullen (March 22, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT) -- An $18 million settlement that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission cut with Activision Blizzard over alleged sexism in the workplace edged toward approval Tuesday after a California federal judge said she's inclined to greenlight the agreement with tweaks.

U.S. District Judge Dale Fischer said in a short order that she was ready to sign off on the plan "subject to limited further argument and revisions addressing the court's concerns," including adding a table of contents and clarifying some confusing language.

