Activision's $18M Bias Deal With EEOC Near Approval

By Anne Cullen (March 22, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT) -- An $18 million settlement that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission cut with Activision Blizzard over alleged sexism in the workplace edged toward approval Tuesday after a California federal judge said she's inclined to greenlight the agreement with tweaks. U.S. District Judge Dale Fischer said in a short order that she was ready to sign off on the plan "subject to limited further argument and revisions addressing the court's concerns," including adding a table of contents and clarifying some confusing language. A California federal judge indicated that she was close to signing off on an $18 million deal between Activision Blizzard...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS