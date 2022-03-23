What DOJ's Shifting Stance On IP Means For SEPs, Mergers

By Noah Brumfield (March 23, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- We have a new intellectual property sheriff in town. U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division chief Jonathan Kanter has quickly changed the direction of the division on intellectual property issues since he was confirmed to head the agency last November, shifting the weight of the federal government in two key areas in which IP assets are concerned. The first was to scrap his predecessor's policy on the licensing of standards-related IP. The second was to join the Federal Trade Commission in a plan to rewrite the federal agencies' merger review guidelines, with special attention given to new standards for mergers that...

