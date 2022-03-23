AT&T Pushes Ex-Worker's Age Bias Claims To Arbitration

By Patrick Hoff (March 23, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A former AT&T employee who accused the company of firing him because he was 63 years old can't pursue his discrimination case in court, a New Jersey federal judge ruled, rejecting his argument that he wasn't bound by an arbitration pact he said he never formally agreed to. U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson said Tuesday that three emails AT&T Services Inc. sent to George Levy were adequate to inform him that he needed to opt out of the agreement by February 2012 or be bound by it. Levy had argued that his failure to opt out did not constitute his...

