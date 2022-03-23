Feds Can't Nix Suit Over Manila Embassy's Fiancé Visa Delays

By Alyssa Aquino (March 23, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Dozens of couples survived the U.S. Department of State's attempt to toss litigation alleging that the Manila embassy was not following department rules by slow-walking fiancé visa applications, after a D.C. federal court said their claims of unreasonable delays were plausible. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper on Tuesday tossed claims from the Americans and their noncitizen fiancés that the U.S. Department of State and Secretary of State Antony Blinken had arbitrarily deprioritized processing K-1 fiancé visas throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, agreeing with the department that it had discretion over which visas to prioritize during a state of emergency. But he allowed...

