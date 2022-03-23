Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Can't Nix Suit Over Manila Embassy's Fiancé Visa Delays

By Alyssa Aquino (March 23, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Dozens of couples survived the U.S. Department of State's attempt to toss litigation alleging that the Manila embassy was not following department rules by slow-walking fiancé visa applications, after a D.C. federal court said their claims of unreasonable delays were plausible.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper on Tuesday tossed claims from the Americans and their noncitizen fiancés that the U.S. Department of State and Secretary of State Antony Blinken had arbitrarily deprioritized processing K-1 fiancé visas throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, agreeing with the department that it had discretion over which visas to prioritize during a state of emergency. But he allowed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!