Limetree Refinery Creditors Say Ch. 11 Case Should End Now

By Vince Sullivan (March 22, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The official committee of unsecured creditors in the Chapter 11 case of former refinery owner Limetree Bay Services Ltd. asked a Texas bankruptcy judge to dismiss the company's case Tuesday, saying the proceeds from an asset sale should be distributed and the case should end. In its filing, the committee said a proposed Chapter 11 plan would serve no purpose other than to prolong the distribution of $62 million in proceeds realized from the successful sale of the refining facility located on St. Croix, while also costing time and money for the creditors of Limetree. "There is nothing of any benefit...

