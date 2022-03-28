Calif. Cities' Drilling Bans May Face Pushback In State Courts

By Thomas Manakides and Joseph Edmonds (March 28, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The city of Los Angeles and the neighboring city of Long Beach both recently took substantial steps toward banning future oil and gas drilling, as well as phasing out existing oil and gas operations. While the specifics of the proposed bans are yet to be detailed, prior attempts by cities to ban oil production have faced mixed results in the courts. Given the long history of oil and gas operations in Southern California, any ban will likely face judicial scrutiny. The Los Angeles City Council approved its measure in support of a ban on new oil and gas wells, and phasing...

