PTAB Munches On 'Grilled Cheese' Analogy In Roofing IP Suit

By Britain Eakin (March 22, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Kirsch Research and Development compared its roofing underlayment patent to a classic American sandwich Tuesday in an effort to persuade the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that rival GAF Materials LLC's challenge to the patent lacks merit. The analogy came up in a two-hour remote hearing as the PTAB weighed GAF's bid to invalidate the patent, which Kirsch asserted against GAF in a 2020 suit that was paused by a New Jersey judge pending the outcome of the inter partes review. The patent is involved in 13 separate suits, according to court records. Administrative Patent Judge Charles J....

